Police identify man shot and killed inside Camden apartment

article

Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot Saturday night inside an apartment in Camden.

Officers from the Camden Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Chestnut Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say 46-year-old Darrell Matthews suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Camden County Prosecutors Office on Sunday said detectives are investigating the events surrounding the deadly shooting. No arrests have been reported and a motive is unknown.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter