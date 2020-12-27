Police identify man shot and killed inside Camden apartment
CAMDEN - Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot Saturday night inside an apartment in Camden.
Officers from the Camden Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Chestnut Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police say 46-year-old Darrell Matthews suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
Camden County Prosecutors Office on Sunday said detectives are investigating the events surrounding the deadly shooting. No arrests have been reported and a motive is unknown.
