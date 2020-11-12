Police identify woman killed in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run

article

Authorities have identified a 60-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to police, Saixiang Lin was hit by a car near the intersection of Summerdale Street and St. Vincent Street around 6 a.m.

Emergency responders rushed Lin to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital with injuries to her ribs and head. She was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning.

Police have not given a description of the car involved in the deadly hit-and-run. An investigation is ongoing.

