Police investigate after over 100 flags torn from veterans' graves

Police are investigating after over 100 flags were torn from veterans' graves in Richland Township over Memorial Day weekend.

The Richland Township Police Department received criminal mischief calls on May 25 and 26 at the Union Cemetery.

Richland Police ask that if anyone has information on this matter, please contact either the mainline at 215-536-9500, or the confidential tip line at 215-536-6967.

