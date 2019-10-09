Police investigate attack, attempted sexual assault in Lawrence Township

article

Police released a composite sketch of man who they say attacked a woman and attempted to sexually assault her in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.

The alleged incident on the 200 block of Bakers Basin Road on Oct. 8 around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, a woman was approached by the man as she attempted to enter a residence. Investigators say she attempted to flee and the man tackled her on the roadway, dragged her off the road to a wooded area along Bakers Basin Road in the vicinity of the Delaware and Raritan Canal.

Police say the man physically assaulted her and attempted to sexually assault her. the victim was able to fight off the man and run to a nearby business where employees called the police.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, around 6-feet tall, with a thin build. He had brown eyes, a dark mustache and a full and close-cropped beard. The man was last seen wearing a dark-colored, pullover hoodie and dark-colored sweatpants.

Police have increased patrols in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrence Police Detective Sean Kerins at (609) 896-1111 or skerins@lawrencetwp.org or Detective Alicia Bergondo of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit at (609) 989-6568 or abergondo@mercercounty.org.

