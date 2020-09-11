Police investigate double shooting in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman wounded in the city's Germantown neighborhood.
It happened on Germantown Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
SKYFOX flew over the scene Friday night.
A 30-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were taken to Einstein in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
