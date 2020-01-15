Police investigate double shooting in West Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 100 block of North Ruby Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot once. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. A second man is listed in critical condition after being shot in the chest.

So far, no arrests have been made. Investigators say a weapon was recovered from one of the victims.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP