Police investigate fatal crash involving car and tractor-trailer in Pennsville Twp.

Updated 17 mins ago
PENNVILLE TWP. N.J. - Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on I-295 in Pennsville Township, New Jersey.

It happened in the area of  Exit 1 - US 40/US 130 around 9 p.m. Tuesday. 

New Jersey State Police confirm one person was killed in the crash. I-295 is closed in the area. Commuters are being urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.