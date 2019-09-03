Police investigate fatal crash involving car and tractor-trailer in Pennsville Twp.

article

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on I-295 in Pennsville Township, New Jersey.

It happened in the area of Exit 1 - US 40/US 130 around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

New Jersey State Police confirm one person was killed in the crash. I-295 is closed in the area. Commuters are being urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.