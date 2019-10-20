Police investigate mugging in New Castle; 2 sought

Authorities in Delaware say a pair of men mugged another man in the parking lot of a laundromat Saturday night in New Castle.

According to police a 19-year-old man was walking near the Georgetown Village Apartments around 7:30 p.m. when he noticed two men following him.

The pair reportedly caught up to the victim in the parking lot of a laundromat on the 200 block of Christiana Road. Police say the masked suspects engaged in a physical altercation with the victim and stole undisclosed items from him.

The men reportedly fled on foot towards the apartment complex.

Police describe the suspects as thin black men. They were last known to be wearing all dark clothing and cloth coverings on their faces.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call investigators at 302-365-8566.