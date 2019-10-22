Police investigate pattern of sexual assaults in Northeast Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are investigating what they are calling a pattern of sexual assaults in Northeast Philadelphia that have occurred over the past week.

Investigators say the incidents took place on Oct. 15 and Oct. 21 and share similar suspect descriptions and occurred near the same intersection.

In the Oct. 15 incident, police say an 18-year-old female victim was walking west on the 1200 block of Levick Street around 12:15 a.m. The victim had just stepped off the SEPTA Route 14 bus at Levick and Bustleton Avenue when the suspect followed her and approached her from behind.

Police say the suspect led the victim into a rear driveway on the 1200 block of Elbridge Street where he sexually assaulted her, took her phone, and fled through the driveway.

In the October 21 incident, a 16-year-old girl was at the intersection of Levick Street and Bustleton Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after stepping off the Route 14 bus. As she walked, a man approached her from behind and pulled her jacket up over her face.

At that time, police say he pulled her into an alleyway while telling her no to make noise and sexually assaulted her. In this incident, the suspect also took the victim's phone and fled into an unknown direction.

The suspect has been described as a black male between the ages of 20-25 years old, standing 5’8” with a large build. Police have since released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.