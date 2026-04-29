NJ middle school student killed in e-bike crash

article

The Brief A Princeton Middle School student tragically died two days after their e-bike collided with a vehicle this weekend. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash. Local leaders, including Superintendent Mike LaSusa, Mayor Mark Freda, and the Princeton Police Department, have expressed their heartfelt condolences.



A community is grieving after a child's life was suddenly cut short in Princeton this past weekend.

What we know:

Police say a juvenile on an electric bike collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Ewing Street and Terhune Road just after noon on Sunday.

The juvenile was initially rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but died just two days later. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injury.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details about the crash, stating it remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

Superintendent Mike LaSusa identified the juvenile victim as a student at Princeton Middle School in an email obtained by Patch.com.

"I am sorry that I must report that one of our students has passed away," LaSusa said in a message to the school community.

The Princeton Police Department, Princeton Mayor Mark Freda and the council offered their condolences following the student's death.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones affected by this tragic loss, and we respectfully ask that their privacy be honored as they grieve," Freda and the council said in a statement.

Police extended their "deepest condolences to the juvenile's family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss."

Related article

Dig deeper:

The deadly crash comes just weeks before Princeton University prohibits the use of e-bikes and other personal micromobility devices across its campus.

Earlier this year, former Gov. Phil Murphy also signed legislation expanding licensing, registration and insurance requirements for certain e-bike users, with the new rules set to take effect July 1.