Police investigate shooting that killed man, 21, inside Norristown home

Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating a deadly shooting inside a Norristown home.

Officers responded to the 500 block of West Lafayette Street around 5:34 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting.

When police arrived on the scene they found Abdur Rachman Small, 21, in the living room of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Small was taken to Suburban Community Hospital and later flown to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia.

He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Medical examiners determined Small died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Norristown Police at (610) 270-0977.

