Police investigate smash and grab at Ardmore Lululemon: Thousands stolen in U-Haul heist

The Brief Lower Merion Police released video of a smash-and-grab burglary at a Lululemon store in Ardmore. Thieves used a sledgehammer to steal what investigators estimate was more than $5,000 in merchandise. Police are working with other agencies to identify the suspects.



New video footage has surfaced showing a brazen smash-and-grab burglary at a Lululemon store in Ardmore’s Suburban Square.

What we know:

Surveillance video shows two masked men using a sledgehammer to break into the store.

They targeted the men's section, grabbing winter coats and shirts before fleeing in a U-Haul truck, according to Lower Merion police.

Police say the burglary occurred just before 2:00 a.m. The store reopened with a banner covering the damaged door.

The backstory:

Gina Picciano, general manager of Lola’s Garden across from the store, said, "I walked out here with my bartender and we looked, and it’s scary that it’s happening right across the way from us."

This isn't the first time the store has been targeted. Picciano recalls a similar incident last year during store hours, "All of the sudden a bunch of people were just running out with armfuls of stuff, so it happens in broad daylight. it doesn’t matter whether it’s night or day, and that’s crazy."

Police say they are still investigating whether the suspects are connected to other crimes. They hope someone will recognize the men in the video.

"Sometimes there’s a delay in receiving these calls with Lululemon because their operations center, they’re the ones that receive the video and the alarm," says Superintendent of Police, Andy Block. "Prevention here is the key for this and we’re always concerned about the criminal element coming into our communities, and our officers work all the time to try to prevent this, we want to work with our merchants to try to make our community safer."