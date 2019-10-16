Police investigate string of purse thefts in Montgomery and Delaware counties

Police in Montgomery and Delaware counties are investigating a string of purse thefts.

The most recent theft happened on Oct. 9 around 4 p.m. at the Giant in Wynnewood.

Police say the woman, who was in a black burka, was seen on surveillance video approaching the victim’s shopping cart in the parking lot, removing the victim’s purse, and then walking through the lot east toward Cloverhill Road.

Haverford Township police are investigating six similar thefts involving purses at grocery stores. The suspect in each incident is a person dressed in a full burka with their face covered.

Police say a white Cadillac SUV with PA registration ZLP5951 was used during one of the thefts. The PA reg is listed as stolen and the occupants of the vehicle were seen switching out the registration plate at a nearby store after the theft, according to investigators.

If you have any information, please contact the Lower Merion Police Department 610-649-1000.

