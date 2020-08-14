Police investigate suspicious letters sent to businesses in Newtown Township

article

Police are investigating after suspicious letters were mailed to two businesses in Newtown Township.

The letters were delivered on Saturday, Aug. 8 and Thursday, Aug. 13.

According to police, in both incidents the letters were seeking the donation of funds to a cause listed on the letter and threatened harm to the establishment for failure to comply.

Police are asking any Newtown or Wrightstown businesses receiving a similar type of correspondence to immediately report the incident to the Newtown Police Department. Due to the ongoing investigation, specifics of the businesses or the letter are not being released by the department.

The investigation is ongoing.

