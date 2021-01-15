Police investigate triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

article

Police say three people were wounded in a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5800 block of Trinity Street Friday around 8 p.m.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot once in the thigh. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the forearm, armpit, and twice in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

A 40-year-old woman was shot once in the arms and chest. She is also listed in critical.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

