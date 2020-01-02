Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Burlington Township
BURLINGTON, N.J. - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex in Burlington Township.
Investigators say the bodies of Kristopher Corry, 30, and Tianna Drummond, 28, were discovered inside of a unit at the Willow Pointe Apartment on Salem Road on Thursday morning.
Officers found the bodies after a neighbor requested police do a wellness check of the apartment.
Investigators believe Corry and Drummond were in a relationship.
___
If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741
CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/ for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.
___
