Police investigating attempted break-in at FOX 29 Thursday morning

Earlier in the morning, he used a sledgehammer to break into our lobby.

FOX 29 security guards wrestled him to the ground.

Philadelphia police were able to get to the station quickly to help and the man was taken into custody.

A man is in custody after police say he used a sledgehammer in an attempted break-in at FOX 29 Thursday morning.

All of our employees are safe.

The investigation is ongoing.

