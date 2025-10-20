Expand / Collapse search

Deadly electrocution at mini power station in Northeast Philadelphia: police investigate

Published  October 20, 2025 8:57am EDT
Police investigating electrocution in Northeast Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a deadly electrocution in Northeast Philadelphia.
    • Emergency crews responded to the 700 block of Adams Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19.
    • The victim was found in a substation, and their identity has not been released.

PHILADELPHIA - An electrocution at a mini power station happened in Northeast Philadelphia late Sunday night leaving one person dead, according to police.

Electrocution investigation

What we know:

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Adams Avenue just before 11:15 p.m. The victim was discovered in a substation, and officials have confirmed the incident as a fatality. 

The victim's identity has not been released, and no transport to the hospital was made. 

Crews were initially called to the scene for a possible electrocution and worked to gain access to the mini power station.

The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department was used in this article. 

