Deadly electrocution at mini power station in Northeast Philadelphia: police investigate

An electrocution at a mini power station happened in Northeast Philadelphia late Sunday night leaving one person dead, according to police.

Electrocution investigation

What we know:

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Adams Avenue just before 11:15 p.m. The victim was discovered in a substation, and officials have confirmed the incident as a fatality.

The victim's identity has not been released, and no transport to the hospital was made.

Crews were initially called to the scene for a possible electrocution and worked to gain access to the mini power station.