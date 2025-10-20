Deadly electrocution at mini power station in Northeast Philadelphia: police investigate
PHILADELPHIA - An electrocution at a mini power station happened in Northeast Philadelphia late Sunday night leaving one person dead, according to police.
Electrocution investigation
What we know:
Emergency crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Adams Avenue just before 11:15 p.m. The victim was discovered in a substation, and officials have confirmed the incident as a fatality.
The victim's identity has not been released, and no transport to the hospital was made.
Crews were initially called to the scene for a possible electrocution and worked to gain access to the mini power station.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department was used in this article.