Police investigating quadruple shooting in Kensington

Authorities say four men are expected to survive after they were struck by a hail of gunfire in Kensington on Thursday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Atlantic Street and Emerald Street around 10:30 p.m.

Police say one man was shot in the arm, two were struck in the leg and the fourth was hit in the stomach.

According to investigators, two victims showed up to a nearby hospital while the other two men sought medical attention at separate hospitals.

No word on what sparked the shooting. Police have not reported any arrests.

