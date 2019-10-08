Police: Jogger attacked in Spring Garden

article

Police say a woman was attacked while jogging in the city's Spring Garden section.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 2220 block of Wallace Street.

According to police, a 30-year-old was approached by a man who punched and kicked her in the face. The woman told police she doesn't know the man and the attack was unprovoked.

The woman was taken to Jefferson Hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Police describe the man as 6-feet-tall with a thin build and facial hair. He was wearing a dark hoodie and light gray sweatpants.

Police are searching for surveillance video of the attack.