Police join family in desperate search of Wilmington man who went missing Thanksgiving weekend

Police are joining family members in the search for a missing man who was last seen leaving a relative’s birthday party Saturday in Wilmington.

Bobby Pipkin, 42 was last seen leaving a family member’s 70th birthday party on South Van Buren and Chestnut Streets at approximately 1 A.M. on Saturday, November 25.

He was wearing a black sweater, black jeans, black shirt with a Simpson's character, a black hat, black glasses and a chain that says "Genius."

He was driving a black 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with license tag LJY4214. Police have not yet located the vehicle.

FOX 29’s Cheyenne Corin spoke to Bobby’s loved ones who have been praying, searching and handing out flyers since Bobby went missing. On Tuesday, the family gathered where he was last seen in Wilmington as there are still no leads explaining where he could have gone.

"Dad if you can hear this, we love you. We're not going to stop looking for you. We’re thinking about you we’re praying for you," said Cianie Pipkin, Bobby’s daughter.

"I'm hoping you know that Bobby is just somewhere injured and can't get to us and we can find him as soon as possible," said Pamela Wills, Bobby’s cousin.

Wilmington police say Bobby was last seen in the area of 4th and Jackson Streets at around 7 P.M. Saturday night.

Courtesy: Dawn Pipkin

"I noticed this car wasn't there," said Janet West Moreland, Bobby’s wife. "So I'm like, that's weird, you know? Because usually he will send me a text message saying like, um, I'm going to be staying or whatever. But he didn't send me anything."

Bobby and his wife live in Oxford approximately 40 minutes from where he was last seen.

The family searched the route where he would have driven in hopes of finding his car or remnants of an accident.

"We've literally taken every way possible that we could to find them and there's no leads. You don't see any like damage to guardrails, you know we got we were searching wooded areas on our way home yesterday." said Bobby’s wife.

According to the family, the last time they saw and spoke to Bobby, nothing was out of the ordinary and he seemed happy as usual. However, now they’re battling feelings of helplessness, but instead try to remain hopeful.

"I just hope that he’s safe," said Elijah Pikin, Bobby’s son. "I know he is safe. I know God got him no matter what and we're going to continue to pray for him. I hope everybody that watches this prays for him."