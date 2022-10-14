Police launch investigations after shooting threats prompt lockdowns at several South Jersey schools

article

Police departments in multiple southern New Jersey towns are investigating threats against schools that prompted lockdowns on Friday morning.

In Toms River, police said they received a call regarding a "potential shooting" at Toms River North High School.

Authorities say the school was locked down, but the call was later deemed to be an unfounded threat.

Police are investigating it as a swatting incident, which occurs when a prank call is placed to draw a large police presence at a specified location.

In Vineland, police say they are also investigating a threat.

RELATED: 'A cry for help': Public safety officials, mental health experts weigh in on school threats

Officers responded on scene and checked the school, saying no danger is present to the students and staff.

Barnegat High School also received a threat Friday, according to police.

Officials say officers responded to the building and found "no indications reports of anything occurring."

Bengal Boulevard will remain closed as officers investigate.

Surrounding schools in Barnegat were placed in a shelter-in-place status when the threat was reported.

Schools in Barnegat are now under normal operations, but Stafford Township Schools have issued a shelter-in-place as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.