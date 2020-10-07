Police locate missing 10-year-old boy from Northeast Philadelphia
article
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a 10-year-old boy reported missing from Northeast Philadelphia has been found.
The child was first reported missing early Wednesday morning.
More than 24-hours later, detectives from the Philadelphia Police Department reported the boy was found safe.
