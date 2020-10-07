Police locate missing 10-year-old boy from Northeast Philadelphia

article

Police say a 10-year-old boy reported missing from Northeast Philadelphia has been found.

The child was first reported missing early Wednesday morning.

More than 24-hours later, detectives from the Philadelphia Police Department reported the boy was found safe.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!