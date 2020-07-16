Police: Man, 2 teens arrested after robbing man with baseball bat in North Wildwood

article

Authorities in New Jersey say a young adult and two teens were arrested after they allegedly robbed a man with a baseball bat early Thursday morning in North Wildwood.

An officer was reportedly flagged down by a distraught person on 400 block of East 24th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. The victim told police he had just been robbed for money by three teens and was threatened with a bat.

Shortly after, police located 18-year-old Jonathan Santiago and two 17-year-olds on the 400 block East Poplar Avenue. All three suspects were placed under arrest and charged. Police also recovered the bat believed to have been used during the robbery.

Santiago, a Freehold resident, was charged with six crimes including robbery, aggravated assault and employing a juvenile during a crime.

The two 17-year-old suspects, both from Cape May County, were charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

