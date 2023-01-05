Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside a home in Woodbury
article
WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon.
The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Blanton was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Cooper University Hospital where he died.
A Gloucester County Medical Examiner later ruled Blanton's death a homicide.
No arrests were reported immediately after the deadly shooting.