Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside a home in Woodbury

Published 
Updated 7:08PM
Gloucester County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon. 

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Blanton was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Cooper University Hospital where he died. 

A Gloucester County Medical Examiner later ruled Blanton's death a homicide. 

No arrests were reported immediately after the deadly shooting. 