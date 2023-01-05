Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside a home in Woodbury

article

Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Blanton was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Cooper University Hospital where he died.

A Gloucester County Medical Examiner later ruled Blanton's death a homicide.

No arrests were reported immediately after the deadly shooting.