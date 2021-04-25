Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man, 24, shot multiple times and killed in Mantua

Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 3900 block of Ogden Street, police said.

MANTUA - A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Mantua early Sunday morning.

According to officials, the shooting happened on the 3900 block of Ogden Street Sunday, around 1:30 in the morning.

Responding officers said medics rushed the 24-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they took a suspect into custody following the shooting.

