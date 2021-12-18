Police: Man, 26, dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.
The incident happened at approximately 12:46 p.m. on the 3300 block of North American Street.
Police say a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body.
He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after 1:03 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement