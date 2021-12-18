Police: Man, 26, dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

article

A man has died after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 12:46 p.m. on the 3300 block of North American Street.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body.

He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after 1:03 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made.

