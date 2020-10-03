Police: Man, 26, shot and killed in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities are investigating after a young man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

According to police, a 26-year-old victim fatally shot in the back near the intersection of North 27th Street and West Cambria Street around noon.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was driven to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle. Police say he was pronounced dead around 12:15 p.m.

No arrests have been announced at this time. Police have not said what sparked the shooting.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!