Police: Man, 27, shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia

article

A 27-year-old man is dead after more gunfire on the streets of Philadelphia.

Officials say the shooting happened at 10th and Brown Streets Tuesday night, around 7:45.

A gunman reportedly shot the 27-year-old man multiple times in the chest.

The was taken by a private vehicle to Jefferson University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation reveals that at approximately 7:42 pm, the victim was riding a bicycle on the 800 block of N. 10th Street.

Moments later, a vehicle, that was possibly a Camry with tinted windows, dark in color with black rims, was observed traveling eastbound on Brown Street.

The vehicle approached the victim and shoots him multiple times.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter