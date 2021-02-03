Police: Man, 30, gravely wounded after being shot in head in North Philadelphia

article

Police say a man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head Wednesday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of North 19th Street just before 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The 30-year-old victim was reportedly shot once in the back of the head. He was taken to Temple Hospital by police and placed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the shooting. Police did not immediately announce any arrests.

