Police: Man, 35, fatally shot inside car in Kensignton

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed while sitting inside a car early Sunday morning in Kensington.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot twice on the 2800 block of Emerald Street around 3 a.m.

The victim, whose identity has not been released by police, was taken to Episcopal Hospital where he died.

Police are working to piece together the events that lead up to the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

