Police: Man, 36, smashes bar window, slashes employee with knife

Authorities in Delaware are searching for a man accused of returning to a Newark bar after a fight with a large stick and a knife, smashing a window and assaulting an employee.

Police say Alfred F. Zickgraf, 39, is wanted on felony assault and related charges stemming from an altercation at CP’s Pub last Tuesday night.

According to investigators, Zickgraf briefly scuffled with a 23-year-old patron at the bar just before midnight. An unnamed 36-year-old employee broke up the fight and Zickgraft left the bar in his vehicle.

Shortly after, police say Zickgraf returned brandishing a large stick which he used to smash the front window of the bar. The employee from the initial altercation confronted Zickgraf who allegedly swung the stick at the man.

Police say the employee and Zickgraf engaged in a fight during which Zickgraf slashed the man in the face with a knife. The employee was left with non-life threatening injuries. Zickgraft reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

Authorities have charged Zickgraf with felony assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information on Zickgraf's whereabouts should contact police at 302-633-5000 or by calling 911.

