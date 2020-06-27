Police: Woman, 43, struck and killed by vehicle in Wilmington

article

Authorities in New Castle County say a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Laura Court and Champlain Avenue for reports of a woman lying in the middle of the road.

Police say the woman, later identified as 43-year-old Kimberly Behrmann, was unresponsive when officers arrived and pronounced dead.

Investigators determined Behrmann was the victim of a hit-and-run crash. Police have not offered a description of the vehicle involved in the accident at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Michael Henderson at (302)395-8118 or Michael.Henderson@newcastlede.gov or call the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

