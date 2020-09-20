Police: Man, 37, dies in Nicetown–Tioga shooting

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Nicetown–Tioga neighborhood.

It happened on the 3800 block of Smedley Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

