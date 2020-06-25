Police: Man, 44, wounded in Strawberry Mansion shooting

article

Authorities say early morning gun violence in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood has left a 44-year-old man fighting for his life.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 3200 block of West Susquehanna Avenue around 2:10 a.m.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in both legs, his right arm, chest, and buttocks.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital where was listed in critical condition.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting at this time and have not made any arrests.

