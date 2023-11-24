Police: Man, 45, dies after being found shot in the face in Philadelphia

article

A man is dead after police say he was shot in the face early Friday morning in Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5600 block of Kingsessing Avenue around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 45-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his face. Officers brought the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.