Police: Man, 47, in critical condition after assault in Northeast Philadelphia

Police say a man is in critical condition after he was assaulted at a residence in Northeast Philadelphia Friday night.

According to investigators, a 47-year-old man was hit twice in the face by a 25-year-old suspect at a residence on the 4100 block of Orchard Street. Police say the victim stopped breathing and police began CPR until medics arrived.

Emergency responders continued CPR as they transported the victim to Temple University Hospital.

Police say the victim is currently listed in critical condition.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the assault.