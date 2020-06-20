Police: Man, 51, shot and killed inside vacant home in East Germantown

article

Authorities are investigating after a 51-year-old man was fatally shot in the head inside a vacant home in East Germantown.

Police responded the 5500 block of Boyd Street just sometime before midnight on Friday. The victim was reportedly found inside the vacant property near the campus of LaSalle University.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time, but they believe there may have been a witness.

No word on what sparked the shooting.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP