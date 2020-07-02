Police: Man, 60, shot twice in head in North Philadelphia, 2 in custody

article

Authorities have arrested two men in connection to a shooting Wednesday night in North Philadelphia during which a 60-year-old man was shot twice in the head.

Police say gunfire erupted on the 2100 block of North Lambert Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the identity of the injured man.

Police say information on the suspects is forthcoming. A pair of firearms were recovered by police.

