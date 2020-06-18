Police: Man, 62, drove himself to hospital after shooting in West Oak Lane

article

Authorities say a 62-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after an unknown shooter opened fire on his car Thursday morning in West Oak Lane.

According to investigators, the shooting happened on Wister Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the victim had just got in his car when at least 13 shots were fired. The man was hit in the back and drove himself to Einstein Medical Center.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time. The victim's car was peppered with eight shots and two nearby unattended cars were also struck by gunfire.

Police have not reported any arrests. An investigation into the motive of the shooting is underway.

