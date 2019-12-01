Police: Man, 63, critically wounded in Frankford shooting; suspect detained

article

Authorities say a 63-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot during an argument inside a home in Frankford.

Police were dispatched to a residence on the 2000 block of Granite Street just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of a shooting.

The victim was reportedly shot once in the stomach after an argument escalated to gunfire. Officials rushed the man to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police say a suspect is in custody.