Police: Man, 64, fatally struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia hit-and-run

Authorities are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run overnight in North Philadelphia.

Police say the incident happened at the intersection of West Hunting Park Avenue and Wissahickon Avenue before midnight.

A 64-year-old man was reportedly crossing the street when an unknown vehicle fatally struck him. Police say the victim was thrown approximately 30 feet.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators say several shards of headlight lamps were found on the scene, indicating that the striking vehicle sustained heavy front end damage.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact police immediately.

