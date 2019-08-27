Police: Man arrested after stealing poor box from Holmesburg church

article

Police have arrested a man who they say stole a poor box from a church in Holmesburg.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect entering St. Dominic's Church on the 8500 block of Frankford Avenue and attempting to take money out of the poor box. When he was unsuccessful, the man could be seen pulling the poor box off the wall, placing his jacket over it and leaving the church.

David Andrauskas, 37, was arrested on Saturday and charged with theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.