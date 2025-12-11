Bucks County police officer rescues 8 people from burning home: 'Exceptional bravery'

The Brief Pennel police officer Sean Peck was recognized after he entered a burning home and helped rescue eight people inside. Firefighters responded to the home before 5 a.m. Thursday and arrived to find heavy flames and smoke. No injuries were reported thanks in part to Officer Peck's "exceptional bravery and decisive actions."



A Bucks County police officer is being lauded for his quick actions to rescue eight people from a burning house fire early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The Pennel Police Department said Officer Sean Peck responded to a house fire on West Woodland Avenue just before 5 a.m. and "immediately jumped into action."

Officer Peck is credited with entering the burning three-story home despite heavy fire and smoke, and helping eight people evacuate the property.

Chief Sean Perry commended Officer Peck's "exceptional bravery and decisive actions" which he said "prevented what could have been a tragic loss of life."

"This incident highlights the dedication and commitment that Pennel Police Officers demonstrate in service to the community," the department wrote on Facebook.

What we don't know:

No injuries were reported in the fire, and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

What's next:

Authorities say first responders are helping the displaced families find shelter.

"While all occupants were safely evacuated, the department recognizes the hardship and trauma associated with losing one's home," police said.