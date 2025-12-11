Man accused of sexually assaulting 3 girls in Bucks County arrested in El Salvador

The Brief Noel Yanes was taken into custody in El Salvador after he was charged with sexually assaulting three girls in Warminster. Investigators said he fled to El Salvador after he was charged. He was extradited back to Warminster to face charges.



U.S. Marshals have captured a man who they say fled to El Salvador after he was charged with sexually assaulting three girls in Bucks County.

What we know:

Noel Yanes was taken into custody Monday in El Salvador and extradited to Pennsylvania, U.S. Marshals announced in a social media post.

Investigators say Yanes fled to his native El Salvador after he was charged with sexually assaulting at least three girls in Warminster.

He was taken back to Warminster to face charges.

What we don't know:

No additional information about the allegations against Yanes has been shared by investigators.