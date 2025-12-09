Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small's daughter testifies in abuse trial

The Brief Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small is on trial for abuse charges. His 17-year-old daughter, the alleged victim, testified in court Tuesday. The defense challenged her claims with previous statements and hospital records.



The trial of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small continues with his daughter taking the stand.

What we know:

Mayor Small appeared stoic as he entered the Atlantic County Criminal Court Complex for the second day of his trial.

The prosecution's first key witness was his 17-year-old daughter, who testified about alleged physical abuse by her father.

Due to her age, no cameras or recordings were allowed in the courtroom.

Mayor Small's daughter alleged that her father assaulted her multiple times.

She recounted an incident where she claimed he beat her with a broom until she passed out, and said her parents took her to the hospital three days later.

She also described another incident where she was punched in the legs after her father discovered inappropriate text messages between her and her boyfriend.

The prosecution presented videos of altercations between the teen and her parents, recorded by her boyfriend using FaceTime.

Photos of her alleged injuries were shown to the jury.

Defense challenges the allegations

The defense introduced evidence from the teen's initial statement to police, where she admitted to exaggerating her story and stated her initial claims about her injuries were not true.

The defense also questioned her about the broom incident, pointing out that hospital records showed no injuries, despite her claim of a concussion.

The defense further highlighted questioning from detectives where the teen said she felt safe at home and was just annoyed with her parents.