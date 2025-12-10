Galloway fire: 8 condos affected, homeowner critical

The Brief A fire broke out early Monday morning in Galloway, New Jersey. A man in his sixties was rescued and is in intensive care. Eight condos were affected, with one completely destroyed.



An early morning fire in Galloway has left a community reeling as officials investigate the cause.

Fire investigation and rescue efforts

The fire started just before 4:00 a.m. on Waterview Drive in the Smithville section.

Numerous fire officials rushed to the scene.

Galloway Township police officers Nicholas Stewart and John Parker, who are also volunteer firefighters, were the first to respond.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Galloway Township Police Officer Nicholas Stewart

They found a man in his 60s unresponsive in the burning condo.

Officers Parker and Stewart pulled the man out to safety.

Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Uhl said, "It was bad, and so at the time they found the victim, there was no water on the fire, so the fire was raging, and they literally risked it all to go inside and save him."

The man was airlifted to Temple Burn Center for treatment.

Several fire crews remain on the scene as they continue to secure the property.

Impact on the community

Nicole White, a neighbor, expressed her concern, saying, "It really, yeah, it’s unsettling definitely." She added, "It just makes me really sad, there’s quite a bit of devastation here, especially this time of year. I just pray for that man and hope he’s OK."

The fire has forced residents of seven other condos in the building to leave, uncertain of when they can return.

Property management confirmed that all power to the building was shut off, and the condo where the fire started is a total loss.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The extent of damage to the other condos has yet to be fully assessed.