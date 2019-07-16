Police: Man assaulted by 17 kids at playground in Mayfair

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a 45-year-old man was assaulted by 17 kids at a playground in Mayfair.

The alleged incident happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. at the Vogt Playground on the 4100 block of Unruh Avenue.

According to police, the victim suffered injuries to his face and ears.

The kids fled the area prior to police arrival. The victim transported himself to Frankford-Jefferson Hospital for treatment.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.