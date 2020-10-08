Police: Man breaks into South Philadelphia Dunkin', steals cash from office

Investigators are searching for a man who they say broke into a South Philadelphia Dunkin' restaurant and stole an undisclosed amount of money from an office.

Police say the break-in happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Snyder Avenue.

In surveillance footage released by police on Thursday, a Black man wearing a hat, an orange hooded sweatshirt and dark pants exits a white hatchback near the back entrance of the restaurant.

Surveillance video released by police on Thursday shows the suspect dressed in an orange hoodie and dark pants.

Police say the man forced entry into the building and stole money from an office. He then runs out the back entrance and drives away in the white hatchback. It's unknown how much money the suspect got away with.

Security cameras from outside the restaurant show the suspect emerge from a white hatchback.

Anyone with information on this burglary is encouraged to contact Philadelphia Police Department detectives at 215-686-8477.

