Police: Man charged in 5 Philadelphia murders from 2011 to 2017

Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for at least five murders in Philadelphia over the course of six years.

Michael Blackston, 29, was arrested Saturday and charged with five counts of murder and related offenses.

The alleged murders took place in Nicetown, Germantown, East Germantown and North Philadelphia from 2011 to 2017.

Blackston is accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Saleem Garland inside a car on the 1700 block of Juniata Street in Nicetown on June 28, 2011. Days later, on July 1, 2011, Blackston allegedlly shot and killed 22-year-old Gary Wilson on the 5000 block of Wade Street in Germantown.

Weeks later, on July 30, 2011, Blackston allegedly shot 22-year-old Kristin Freemon multiple times on the 100 block of East Garfield Street in East Germantown. Freeman was pronounced dead the next day.

Several years later, on Sept. 10, 2017, Blackston allegedly shot 20-year-old Branden Vincent on the 2100 block of Chelten Avenue in East Germantown. Vincent was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

One week later, on Sept. 22, 2017, Blackston allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Michael Cousette the 2500 block of North 17th Street in North Philadelphia.

No further information has been released at this time. These are ongoing investigations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.